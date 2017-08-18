Chantel Jeffries Reveals She Got Breast Reduction Surgery & A Lift In Candid Video

Bigger isn’t always better. In a candid YouTube vlog, Chantel Jeffries revealed that she underwent breast reduction surgery after having implants and also gave her boobs a little lift.

Size does matter, especially when you’re unhappy with the results. After getting breast implants, Chantel Jeffries, 23, was eager to get back to her old bra size for a number of reasons. Comfort, appearance, and choosing the healthiest and safest option for her body. The YouTube star admits that went she got her boob job, she didn’t know a great deal about the process or her options. Silicone or saline? Low-profile or high-profile? What about scarring? All of these things were a pretty mysterious subject to Chantel.

After careful consideration, the brunette beauty ultimately decided to remove her breast implants and go back to her natural size. “I want my old boobs back,” she says in an amazingly candid YouTube video. “I want the same size I used to have. 32D is the size I wore before and I went down to a 34B. That’s how much they fluctuated.” In the end though, Chantel felt that her D-cup looked unnatural and didn’t fit in proportion to her “small” body. Her fake breasts sat too high up on her chest and looked much bigger than she expected them to. A D-cup on a 5’6″ woman looks vastly different than on a 5’10” woman.

Once Chantal was back to her old self, she still wanted to do little shopping in the breast department. So, she got a slight lift to make up for the miniature sag her D-cups caused. If you want to see Justin Bieber‘s ex-fling with her bigger boobs, check out Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American jeans campaign. The stunner posed next to Kendall Jenner with tons of cleavage popping out of her skintight leotard.

