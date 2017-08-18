Butt Chaps — Bella Thorne, Rihanna & More Celebs Who Rock That Sexy Trend

Yowza! The hottest look for celebs is butt chaps, and everyone from Bella Thorne to Rihanna is bringing back the racy fashion. We’ve got pics of the stars flaunting their booties in the sexy style.

Butt chaps are back and bigger than ever! Thanks to starlets like Bella Thorne, 19, making the racy look part of their everyday streetwear, there are all sorts of new takes on the style that are making them a little less XXX and lot more fashionable. The Famous in Love star rocked a pair of white chaps on Aug. 17, but hers featured super high cut white shorts with the legs cut off and attached with white straps. She happily modeled her look on Instagram, with the video captioned “Come at me bro.”

Rihanna, 29, has always been the biggest trendsetter among celebs, so she was wearing butt chaps all throughout her 2016 Anti concert tour. The costume let her work, work, work, work, work it for the audience and fashion choice was perfect for allowing her to grind to the audience. Christina Aguilera, 36, busted out butt chaps back in the day to get “Dirrty” for her 2002 video and Kylie Jenner, 20, officially won Halloween 2o16 by copying her exact outfit, with the perfect naughty butt chaps and bikini top to complete the racy look 14 years later. She even took things a step further in an Dec. 2015 Interview magazine spread where she wore black assless chaps, flaunting her bare butt just like a proud Kardashian-Jenner.

You don’t have to completely flash your ass to make butt chaps sexy. Gigi Hadid, 22, looked super fashionable in a pair of Y/Project light denim chaps in June, 2017. They were detachable thanks to a sexy button in the front and on her behind that with one snap could them into booty shorts! A fellow Victoria’s Secret model who made chaps a real sexy cowgirl affair is Candace Swanepoel, as the 28-year-old wore a pair of leather western wear leggings along with lavender thong undies in a shoot for the lingerie brand on Aug. 13. Yee haw! Celebrities in butt chaps — see the sexy pics.

Iggy Azalea, 27, has always proved to love wearing butt chaps, donning them in her video for “Mo’ Bounce” a well as teasing her Instagram fans with a racy pair of black see-through chaps that laced up the back of her legs to show off her super ample booty. Yet another singer who brought back chaps is none other than Madonna, 59, who rocked the look at the 2016 Met Gala in black with see-through lace to cover up her ass so that the red carpet wasn’t totally NFSW! Even though her outfit sure made it come close.

