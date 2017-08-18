Blac Chyna Shows Up Kim Kardashian & Reveals The Right Way To Swatch Makeup

Just days after Kim Kardashian was criticized for not swatching makeup correctly, Blac Chyna took to Snapchat to show her ex’s sister how it’s REALLY done!

Like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kylie Jenner, 20, Blac Chyna, 29, has a makeup line of her own, and she promotes her products on Snapchat just like the famous sisters. You basically can’t go more than a few days without seeing one of these ladies show off a new lip color or makeup product via swatching on their arms, and it looks like Blac is trying to prove that she swatches best! Earlier this week, Kim was called out by fans, along with makeup artist Jeffree Star, for not being able to swatch correctly, and on Aug. 17, Blac shared photos of practically perfect swatches on her Snapchat. Hmm..could it be a subtle message to Kim!?

Blac didn’t throw any shade at Kim directly, and like we pointed out, it’s super common for her to show off her swatches on social media, but the timing of this one is a bit too coincidental. After all, being called out for her lack of skill really seemed to get to Kim. “You guys, look at this pimple.” Kim said in a Snapchat video on Aug. 14. “It’s because you’re stressing me the f*** out. Okay, guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f***ing swatch powders before at the beginning. I’m learning.” Chyna must be pretty confident in her swatching skills, though, because she as Snapchatting up a storm just a few days later!

Years ago, Blac and Kim were actually good friends, but their relationship fell apart when Kim’s sister, Kylie, started dating Chyna’s ex, Tyga, 27. There was a lot of tension between Chyna and the Kardashians for a while…until Chyna got pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s baby in early 2016! She was welcomed into the family for a bit, but now that she and Rob have had a very volatile breakup, it looks like she’s on the outs once again. Could a makeup feud be next!?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is better at swatching makeup?