Did Blac Chyna Have Butt Reduction Surgery After Rob Kardashian Paid For Enlargement?

OMG! Did Blac Chyna have the size of her butt reduced just months after Rob Kardashian allegedly paid for it to be enlarged? A shocking new report claims she had been undergoing a series of procedures, and these new pics may prove that theory.

Has anyone else noticed that Blac Chyna‘s butt looks drastically smaller than it was just a few months ago? Well, that may be because a new report by MediaTakeOut.com claims the 29-year-old “had been undergoing a series of procedures designed to REDUCE the size of her butt.” This, of course, comes just months after a report suggested Rob Kardashian paid for her to get a butt enlargement. So was she tired of the bigger butt cheeks? It’s possible — see the before (left) and after (right) pics at the bottom of this post.

Another thing Blac seems to have dropped from her life is her boyfriend Mechie. The two had an explosive argument on August 14 and ended their relationship, according to TMZ! Sources close to Blac told the site their blowout was over his excessive flirting with other women on social media. She’s reportedly over him, even though he’s trying to salvage what they had. Perhaps now that she has a regular-sized butt — well, according to this new report — she’s looking to start fresh with someone else.

And boy does she have a body that anyone would appreciate! Did you see her flaunting her rock hard abs and sexy cleavage in a video she recently posted on Instagram? Her butt’s not visible in the video, but the rest of her body is and she looks fantastic!

