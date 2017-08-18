Jason Made A Huge Mistake On ‘Big Brother’ Double Eviction Night

Jason got the W during one of the most impactful nights on ‘Big Brother,’ but while he could have made a game-changing move, he chose to cop-out.

Since the beginning, Jessica and Cody were the biggest targets in the house on Big Brother; so, after they were both gone following the first eviction on Thursday’s live episode, Jason was given the power to choose who went up. Naturally, he followed what Paul wanted and put Mark and Elena up on the block with pretty much no reasoning. Are they flip-floppers? Sure, but they’re also easy targets to keep in the house and get out later — they’re not going to make t until the end, and if they do, they’re absolutely not going to win.

In the past, when an alum entered the house, he or she was made a target immediately. This season, it’s the opposite — Paul is actually running the house and for some reason, every single person left is letting that happen. If Jason was brave enough, that would have been the ultimate opportunity to put Paul on the block. Of course, that’s a huge risk with the veto but after Mark won, he also could have backdoored him.

Naturally, the house would have been pissed, as Paul would say, but would they all really choose to send home Elena, who isn’t a physical threat and hasn’t made one move in the game yet, instead of Paul, the biggest physical and mental threat left? Maybe — that house hasn’t even muttered his name when talking nominees, but I have to think if Jason put him up as a replacement and was honest about him being such a huge competitor, that could have been a chance to get him out in one quick sweep. In a normal week, Paul has days of manipulating he can do — the double eviction night would have been the perfect chance to avoid any chance of that happening and it may have been the only chance Jason will get.

