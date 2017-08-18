‘Awkward’ BFFs Brett Davern & Beau Mirchoff Team Up Again In ‘Party Boat’ — Watch Sneak Peek

Brett Davern and Beau Mirchoff’s bromance continues! The former ‘Awkward’ co-stars are starring in the Crackle original movie ‘Party Boat,’ and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

In Party Boat, Brett Davern plays Max, a fun-loving, yet irresponsible party animal, dedicated to making things fun no matter what. He is on a mission to throw his wildest and best party to date – a birthday party for his best friend, Kiley. To top it all off, Kylie is the girl Max is crushing on! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Beau Mirchoff’s character, Jonathan, tries to get Max to step up his game and tell Kiley how he feels. Jonathan walks up to Max moping about Kylie from afar and has a few choice words for his friend. “You know, Max, it’s a great thing you and Kiley are just friends and you’re totally not in love with her,” Jonathan says sarcastically. “Otherwise, this news of her impending engagement would be one hell of a punch to the nuts, huh?”

Max snaps back, “I’m not totally in love with her.” Jonathan knows that’s not true. Jonathan goes on and on about how Max is going to have to be Kylie’s “totally platonic, non-sexual shoulder to lean on” if he doesn’t tell her how he feels. “We’ve just never been single at the same time and I didn’t want to mess up our friendship,” Max says. “Besides, I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment.”

Jonathan notes that Max has been waiting for this moment since the fourth grade. “Well, there’s a lot of elements that go into the perfect moment, Jonathan,” Max continues. “Trust me. I’m a party guy.” This movie is going to be too good.

The Crackle original movie will premiere Thursday, Aug. 24. Party Boat will be available on PlayStation® beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22. The movie also stars Switched At Birth’s Katie Leclerc.

