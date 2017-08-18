Bambi Benson Reveals Her Future On ‘L&HH’ & The Amazing Work She’s Doing With Hair Line Charity

Bambi Benson has big things on the horizon! While speaking with us EXCLUSIVELY, she revealed her future on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ and opened up about the amazing work she’s doing with her hair line and foundation!

Bambi Benson, 31, is building her brand by inspiring change in her own life and others! The reality star became a regular fixture on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she’s ready to embark on new business ventures. When asked if she’ll return to the hit VH1 reality show for season seven, she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “it’s a no, but you never know how things always have a way of changing. At this point, it’s a strong no from me.” Bambi’s excited about the work she’s doing for her charitable hair line, Shimmer Elite Extensions, since she’s got big plans in the works. Her Shimmer Living Foundation sets out to provide disadvantaged and underprivileged young girls with necessities, so they can stay focused on school and feel like the best version of themselves. How incredible!

“With hair, I’ve always been that one person in my family doing everybody’s hair, giving everybody hair tips,” she revealed, explaining what inspired her to begin this journey. “When I first got on TV, people were so fascinated by what I did with my hair. Some of these younger girls have different conditions where they can’t grow their hair, they’ve lost their hair – that’s how the foundation started. You know how girls can tease or taunt others for not having the hair they have. If they feel comfortable with how they are looking in school, they can be more successful in the classroom.” Bambi’s even more motivated after receiving heartfelt messages from girls thanking her for her contributions! Bambi knows exactly how tough school can be, since she graduated with a Broadcasting Journalism degree with a minor in Theatre.

Bambi is also dabbling in acting, but this isn’t her first rodeo! The former L&HH star recently appeared on Beauty & the Beholder and she’s been wanting to get back into the scene which scares her the most, “which is acting.” Next week, she’s going to Chicago to do a small part in another film! As far as which career path is harder, Bambi explained, “Acting is harder than reality television. Some of these stories mean a lot more to people and they stick around forever. Reality TV is great for exposure and it’s trendy, but a good film will stick around forever.” The Bam is taking the world by storm!

