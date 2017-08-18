Asia Monet Ray Still Can’t Believe She Once Performed For Beyonce Alongside Mariah Carey

Asia Monet Ray dropped her epic new music video today, Aug. 18, and you’re going to be obsessed! Here, she shares the song’s inspiration and a wild story from her time performing with Mariah Carey.

Watch Asia Monet Ray‘s music video for her song “Come Along” above, then check out our interview with the 12-year-old superstar. We chatted with the Dance Moms alum about everything from her music career to that time she performed with Mariah Carey! This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What was the inspiration behind “Come Along?”

I wanted to convey the idea that there are so many things you can change in the world. I see everything on the news each day, that we can come together and fix, but that’s not happening! Hopefully, people will be able to relate to the song.

You’ve performed with Mariah Carey in the past. Any crazy stories?

We were getting onstage one day and were told Beyonce was there. I almost freaked out because the choreographer was like, “Everyone have a really good show, because Beyonce’s in the audience!” So I was stressed out. [Laughs]

Did you spend any time with Mariah off the stage?

We did meet. She said I reminded her of herself, because I have the big cheeks, so I was like, “Thank you!” She said to keep up the good work, and I’m still shocked that she gave me two singing solos. That’s probably the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me. Just getting to experience that, I’m ready for anything!

Have you met anyone who really made you starstruck?

I was at a gifting lounge, and a little girl came up to me, she was maybe 6 or 7. Then she introduced me to her grandma, and after that said, “You need to meet my mom.” I turned around, and it’s Viola Davis. I almost screamed. She’s my favorite actress in the entire world!

Any plans for a full length album or EP?

I definitely want to do one very soon, but am just starting with this song. Now, I’ll be writing and working in the studio. There’s always room for me to grow because I’m very young, but I’m happy with the growth I’ve made with my vocals, so I’m going to keep working on it. There might be another song later this year or next year!

How about a tour?

I do want to start performing live more, but nothing’s definite yet!

Finally, who would you love to go on tour with?

Beyonce. I feel like that should be everyone’s dream. Or Aretha Franklin!

Keep up with Asia Monet here.