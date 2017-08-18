Are Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Already Talking Marriage & Babies — ‘It’s On Their Radar’

Hoping that Rihanna and her filthy-rich BF Hassan Jameel get their happily ever after?! Our insider has all the EXCLUSIVE details on what’s in store for this hot and heavy romance!

Although it’s only been a few months since Rihanna and Hassan Jameel, both 29, were spied locking lips in Spain, fans and friends are already thinking their relationship might be the real thing! You’ve got to admit, those brief times we’ve seen them out together, they made a pretty charming couple! But is their relationship already ready to take next step?! Our source has the juicy info on where this steamy pair are headed! Check out loads more pics of RiRi right here!

“Rihanna and Hassan are both on the same page when it comes to their relationship and what it is becoming,” a source close to Rihanna shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was something that definitely started as a friends-with-benefits-type situation but it is now moving closer to a full-on relationship even though they both aren’t putting a label on it. They seem to both be interested in the same things and are not rushing into anything crazy. Kids, marriage and all that kind of stuff is not something that is on their radar but enhancing what they have now and hanging out more is their next priority because they really believe that the relationship they have has legs.” Kids?! This definitely sounds like it’s headed in the right direction!

As we previously noted, the “Work” songstress appears to be working pretty hard to keep her new romance out of the headlines because she wants to avoid another public breakup like she experienced with Drake, 30. “Keeping her relationship with Hassan out of the spotlight is a priority for Rihanna right now,” an insider previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hates the avalanche of attention that happens whenever she’s got a new man, it always causes drama. She wants what she’s got with Hassan to last so she’s being very protective.” As much as we’d love to see more of these two, it’s hard to argue with that!

