Are Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Getting Back Together? It’s ‘Just A Matter Of Time’

These two just can’t quit each other! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that it’s ‘only a matter of time’ before friendly exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield get back together!

This is honestly the best news we’ve EVER heard. One of our favorite Hollywood couples, Emma Stone, 28, and Andrew Garfield, 33, might be getting back together sooner than later. Guess this means he isn’t gay. “The two of them have had an interesting friendship and relationship throughout the years,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Its been loving, volatile, and completely non-existent but they can’t really quit each other. They both got more and more popular in Hollywood so they have been through a lot together.”

This amazing revelation comes after the on/off pair were reportedly spotted HOLDING HANDS in London. Oh, and get this, the Superbad actress visited Andrew on set of his upcoming movie Angels In America, according to The Sun. Sounds serious. “They have even been sneaking out of the back door while holding hands,” a source told the UK-based publication…while our heads are currently exploding with overwhelming joy. “Emma spent some time in the UK earlier in the year shooting her new film The Favorite, but made a further trip to ­London when they have reconnected. At the moment they are just seeing what happens.”

We’re going to remain optimistic no matter what. “There is definitely a trust they have for one another that is hard to find elsewhere,” our source continues. “The familiarity they have with each other seems to bring them back to a place to try again and again. So, I wouldn’t say that they are back to being an official couple just yet, but the future is probably going to be something where they are together. It is basically just a matter of time.” SO ADORABLE.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Emma and Andrew will get back together? Let us know!