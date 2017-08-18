Anal Sex: Everything To Know Before Knocking On The Backdoor
Yes, we’re going there. Ladies, you know you’ve thought about it, but have you been too afraid to try anal sex? — What do men like? Will it hurt? Do I prep? Dare I say, will there be… poop? Nothing’s off limits. And, a professional sex expert is here to answer all of your questions!
Hey. I know it took you a minute to muster up the courage to click on this one, didn’t it? Anal sex is a touchy subject… pun intended; and, a bit awkward. But hey, imagine talking to your boss about this one. However, it’s something we need to get into, if that’s the idea you’ve been tussling with. Anal sex can be a scary thing. Not to mention, you’ve probably heard your fair share of horror stories and booty bumping nights gone wrong. Believe it or not, butt sex isn’t all that easy at first, and a lot goes into it. See what I did there? Ha! This subject just screams witty jokes.
Now, before I unlock the secrets to the sex fantasy you’ve been pondering over, let me be clear — None of this is from my own personal knowledge or experience. All of the info you’re about to feast your eyes on and linger onto every word, is from HL‘s wonderful experts — Sean Jameson from the ever popular Bad Girls Bible and New York City Sex Therapist, Stephen Snyder, MD. Now, let’s dive into the real fun, shall we?
4. “The lining of the rectum is relatively fragile, and vulnerable to being torn,” Snyder reveals. “This makes unprotected anal sex the #1 risk factor for many sexually transmitted disease. So, definitely save anal sex for someone you know well and trust.”
