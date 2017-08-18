One American Confirmed Killed In Barcelona Attack As ‘Main Suspect’ Is Still At Large

As the Spanish police hunt for the ‘main suspect’ behind the deadly terror attack that struck Barcelona on Aug. 17, authorities have revealed that one American was among the 14 killed in this horrific van crash.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking that 14 people lost their loves in this Barcelona van attack, no matter where they came from. Sadly, the State Department confirmed on Aug. 18 that one American was among the casualties of the attack on the Las Ramblas promenade, according to the Washington Post. The department also said that the Spanish authorities haven’t identified all of those who were killed, so it’s possible that more Americans were killed in this act of terror. The name of the American killed wasn’t revealed, but another U.S. citizen suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to CBS News.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this individual, and obviously the others who have suffered loss of life,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, 65, said when discussing the tragic news. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to their families as they’re going to be dealing with a very few tough days ahead of them.” More than 100 people of at least 34 nationalities were hurt when a white van drove onto the promenade. Investigators are still uncovering details about this horrendous plot, but they believe at least eight people planned this attack – as well as a second attack in southern Barcelona.

The cops have detained three Moroccan men and one Spaniard, but the main suspect – the driver behind the wheel of the main attack on – remains at large. He fled the scene after committing his atrocious deed. The second attack left one person dead — adding to the 13 killed at Las Ramblas. As the police hunt the suspect down, the city continues to mourn, as the vivid and bloody images of the carnage remain in the minds of all of Barcelona’s citizens.

Five assailants in the second attack were shot and killed by the police, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility behind these terror attacks. This has put the entire country – and the rest of the world – on high alert. “We cannot rule out further attacks,” Maj. Josep Lluis Trapero, a Catalan police official, told reporters in Barcelona. He also said that police believe this alleged terrorist cell had planned to utlize propane and butane canisters in these strikes, but hours before the attacks, the canisters exploded in the house. As devastating as this deadly van attack was, it’s terrifying to think about how it could have been much worse.

Our thoughts are with the families of those killed in this attack, as well as with those who survived this horrible act of terror.