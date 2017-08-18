Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Perfect Booty In A Skimpy Red Bikini While In Bora Bora — Sexy Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio gave us all the feels when she posted a photo of herself on vacation in Bora Bora on Aug. 18. Not only is her booty PERFECT, but so is her entire body!

Oh, my, God HollywoodLifers, look at her butt. It is so big, it looks like one of those rap guys’ girlfriends. OK, not really — we got carried away with Sir Mixalot‘s “Baby Got Back” for a second — BUT Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio has a perfect booty and she showed it off to her 8.6 million followers on Aug. 18, while vacationing in Bora Bora. Alessandra, 36, joked that she is “forever on vacation” because she travels to exotic locations so often for work, and we’re over here in an office wondering, “Can we have her life?” The mother-of-two posed in the ocean, while wearing a tiny red bikini, and she looks amazing. Right?!

Alessandra also snapped a pic of herself wearing a hat while sitting on the beach and she looked just as gorgeous. “Breathing … paradise … #borabora #goldenhour,” she wrote in her caption as she smiled while the sun illuminated her face. Later, Alessandra posted a picture of some palm trees during a beautiful sunset, and for that shot, she wrote, “Sonho de verão 🌟🏝🌟 #summer17 #foreveronvacation.” See those two photos below. For those who may not know, Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia. It’s a beautiful, exotic location and we want to go there ASAP!

