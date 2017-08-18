Does Aaron Carter Already Have A New GF? — He Kisses Porcelain Black In Intimate Pic

Less than two weeks after Aaron Carter’s split from Madison Parker, fans are buzzing that he may have a new girlfriend. After all, he looks pretty cozy with Porcelain Black in this new photo!

Just one day after Aaron Carter came out as bisexual on Aug. 5, news broke that his relationship with longtime girlfriend, Madison Parker, had ended. It may not have taken the singer very long to move on, though — on Aug. 18, he posted a photo of himself planting an intimate-looking kiss on the cheek of another woman! In his caption, Aaron revealed that the mystery lady is Porcelain Black, who he considers his “A1 since day1.” Porcelain has a huge smile on her face and her eyes closed as she cozies up to the 29-year-old in the black and white shot, and it certainly looks more than just platonic.

However, according to Porcelain’s Instagram page, the two have known each other for quite some time. “The only bitch he ever met that’s for real from the STREETS,” she wrote, alongside a pic with Aaron. “DETROIT BITCH. Known the A1 since day 1 for 16 years and countin.” Hmm…it definitely seems like these two are super close, so maybe the kiss was just a friendly gesture. Or, they could be taking their friendship to the next level?! For now, we’ll have to keep guessing, but one thing Aaron won’t keep us wondering about is how he feels about his ex.

In the comments section of his pic, one fan wrote, “Ima steal maddie,” to which Aaron responded, “better your problem than mine.” YIKES! Aaron has made it pretty clear that he felt Madison broke up with him because of his coming out. However, she’s insistent that has nothing to do with it. “Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it’s the best thing for us both,” she told E! News. “I’ve been nothing but supportive of Aaron and his career and I’m happy or him that he’s having the courage to live his truth.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aaron and Porcelain are dating? Do you think they make a cute couple?