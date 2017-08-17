Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Bright Blonde Again & Gigi Hadid Approves

Guess who’s blonde again?! Zayn Malik just unveiled his recently bleached blonde hair and the good news is that his girl, Gigi Hadid, totally approves.

Much like his old mate, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik likes to change up his hair whenever he gets a chance. As the summer of 2017 slowly but surely comes to an end, the 24-year-old singer decided to go back to blonde — and it looks GOOD. Zayn debuted his fresh new ‘do by posting a selfie on Instagram and of course the likes immediately started rolling in. Although Zayn looks a little broody in the pic, he seems pretty pleased with his decision to go back to blonde. Maybe blondes really do have fun? Hmm!

The best part? Gigi Hadid, 22, was one of the first to like the picture. Not only does this mean she and Zayn are still right on track as one of the cutest couples in the world, but it means she’s definitely feeling his blonde hair. Zayn has naturally dark hair, and although he’s gone blonde before this time it’s with a much shorter hair style. We also love that he only did the top of his hair, so you can see the contrast between his natural color and the bleached color. Plus, his dark colored beard scruff makes him look extra sexy. Yep, we’re with Gigi on this one — double tapping to like!

