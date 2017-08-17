Zayn Malik Admits His Anxiety Has ‘Diminished’ After Opening Up About It: Will He Tour 2nd Album?

Zayn Malik once canceled arena concerts due to his anxiety, but in a new interview, he says it is ‘largely behind him.’ Is Zayn thinking about touring again?

“Since I explained that I have anxiety, I’ve diminished it because I dealt with what was giving me anxiety: feeling the need to uphold all of these f*cking pressures and these things that people want from you,” Zayn Malik, 24, tells VMan magazine in a cover story for their Aug. 24 issue. “Once you let that go, the anxiety diminishes. It doesn’t really exist anymore because you only care about what it is that you want to give to people,” he continues. Zayn has always been open about his anxiety, and we’re so thrilled to hear that the very act of being honest about it has helped him feel better.

“Whether they perceive that in the right or wrong way is ultimately not your choice. It’s out of your control,” the “Pillowtalk” singer adds. “You can’t always control it, and you just accept that. With that goes the anxiety. Anxiety comes from not being able to control every aspect.”

Zayn also cites social media as a contributing factor to anxiety and depression. “It’s become ridiculous to me. Even angles of pictures can’t be taken a certain way because that’s not the cool way to take an angle of a picture,” he vents. “Everyone’s personal opinions and what they believe in, how can you amalgamate all of that into one thing and expect that not to create a problem for people’s minds? That’s my personal opinion, [that] it’s not really that developing for us as people. That for me is the main reason why I don’t believe in [social media]: because I believe it breeds sheep and not lions.” Well said, Zayn!

Zayn’s followup to Mind of Mine doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s definitely happening. “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much…It’s an evolution,” he tells the magazine of his new album. Can’t wait!

