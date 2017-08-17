‘Game of Thrones’: 5 Reasons Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen Are Totally Going To End Up Together

Hoping that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow fall for each other after Westero is won?! You’re not alone! Here are 5 reasons we’re betting these two will be ruling side by side!

If you weren’t seriously shipping Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on Game of Thrones before Season 7, you definitely are now! How can you not?! These two attractive leaders roll over everyone in their path and have on-screen chemistry that will send your heart into palpitations! So, as this insane season approaches its conclusion, here are all the reasons I’m betting these allies are bound to be lovers! Take a look at pics from Season 7 right here!

1) If these two get together, it will unify power on the continent. Let’s be real, anyone who tries to take on either the Mother of Dragons or the King in the North definitely lives to regret it, that is, if they live at all! They are unstoppable except maybe against each other. And although they’ve definitely traded barbs in recent episodes over who should rule, it’s clear they are always on the same side. Even if one of them were to finally give in and pledge their allegiance to the other, these two are born leaders!

2) Both Dany and Jon are underdogs. From the beginning, the cards were stacked against these two, forcing them to persevere every step of the way. When we first met her, she was basically sold into slavery by her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) so that he might get an army to help him reclaim the Iron Throne. It didn’t end well for him but she soon became the Khal of the Dothraki. Similarly Jon was sent to the wall thinking it was noble task. In no time he discovered only criminals took the black and yet he made the most of it and soon became the Lord Commander. These rocky roads instilled humility and some serious problem-solving skills!

3) Jon and Daenerys are profoundly good in a pretty unforgiving world. While the likes of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) or Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) are liable to compromise their integrity from time to time (or all the time), Jon and Daenerys manage to navigate every situation with well-calibrated moral compasses. Even when he became a spy for the Night’s Watch, Jon carefully questioned his honor every step of the way.

4) Both are have a preternatural ability with animals. As you likely remember, all the Stark children got a direwolf when they were discovered in Season 1. However, unlike the rest, Ghost’s bond with Jon has spanned seasons. Sure he’s been absent for Season 7 but we’re guessing he’ll be reappearing very soon. Likewise, Daenerys has three full-grown dragons at her command! What more proof to you need?!

5) Both have defied death along the way. Of course, we all remember when Jon was betrayed by the Night’s Watch and stabbed to death only to be resurrected by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in Season 6. And let’s not forget that on numerous occasions Daenerys has walked through fire and not been burned. It’s gotten her out of a few very sticky situations! Who doesn’t want to see these two say “til death do we part”!?

HollywoodLifers, do YOU agree with our theory? Let us know!