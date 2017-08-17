Nina Dobrev Admits Leaving ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Was ‘Terrifying’ But Necessary

Nina Dobrev’s departure from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ may have surprised you — but it was always her plan. And now she has a new one.

Following her six-year contract with The CW, Nina Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries at the end of season six –– something fans couldn’t believe. At 26, she was ready to move forward from playing teenager, Elena Gilbert, and in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she admits “that was the plan from the get-go.” She gave fans the goodbye we all wanted, and even came back for an appearance in the finale. However, leaving wasn’t an easy task, she admits.

“If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more. I needed to feel that fear of ‘Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?’” she admitted in the magazine. “That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn’t happen.”

However, she has her eyes set on different things now — a different lifestyle and different types of roles, especially ones people wouldn’t expect. “I don’t want to play a teenager anymore. I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories, and that has meant being really picky,” she said. Since TVD, she’s landed roles in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Workaholics, and has three more coming up — Crash Pad, Flatliners and Departures.

If you follow her on Instagram, you also know she’s a risk taker and is always up for a new adventure. “My rule of thumb is, I’ll try anything once. I have a healthy—or possibly unhealthy—obsession with trying things for the first time,” she said, adding no one recognizes her when she’s out in nature. “Nobody imagines me to be by myself backpacking, so they just think, ‘It can’t be her.'”