Christopher Cantwell: 5 Things About The White Nationalist Banned From FB After Horrific Comments

1. Facebook banned Christopher after he became the de facto face of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally. If anyone deserves credit for getting Christopher Cantwell, 36, banned from Facebook, it’s VICE News and Elle Reeve. She and VICE News Tonight went behind the scenes of the Charlottesville “Unite The Right” rally, putting the spotlight on Christopher and many other neo-Nazis, white nationalists and alt-righters. After Christopher seemingly became synonymous with violence that left 3 dead and many injured, Facebook removed his profile as well as a page connected with his podcast, Radical Agenda.

Facebook claimed that Christopher violated their policies against using the service for hate speech (though the timing with VICE’s report seems more than coincidental.) “I’m not surprised by almost any of this,” Christopher told TIME magazine in a phone interview, “because the whole thing we are complaining about here is that we are trying to express our views, and everybody is going through extraordinary lengths to make sure we are not heard.”

2. He’s in a viral video where he breaks down crying. So, during the Charlottesville rally, Christopher showed off his guns to VICE’s Elle Reeve. “I’m carrying a pistol. I go to the gym all the time. I’m trying to make myself more capable of violence,” he said, per Heavy.com. Well, he didn’t seem so proud when he found out there was a warrant out for his arrest. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Aug. 16, Christopher fights back tears after admitting the cops are after him.

“I want to be peaceful. I want to be law-abiding. That was the whole entire point of this,” he said. “If I can confirm you are in fact law enforcement I will give you my location and let you come and get me. I am armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified, I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am.”

3. He’s from an upscale neighborhood in Long Island. As a reminder that not all white supremacists speak with a southern accent, Christopher grew up in Stony Brook, New York, a hamlet in Long Island’s Suffolk County, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Despite the “rich assh*les” he said he went to high school with, Christopher grew up poor. His father, an air traffic controller, lost his job when President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,00 members of the air traffic controllers union in 1981.

4. Christopher’s views are what you’d expect. Christopher, on his website and during his podcast (which was live-streamed on Facebook and Ustream three days a week), has made his views clear. They’re not surprising for a white nationalist: he thinks that non-white people are prone to violence and have lower IQs; he thinks Jewish people spread communism; and he insists that white men should consider polygamy to increase the number of Caucasian babies. “[My] goal here is normalize racism,” he told Hatewatch.

5. He was once ran for Congress. In 2009, Christopher ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Libertarian. However, he was busted for a DWI during his campaign. That, and failing to get enough signatures so he could appear on the ballot, sunk his campaign. He took a plea deal on the DWI and served 28-days in jail. In addition to that offense, he pleaded guilty to 5th degree criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated in 2000. He was sentenced to six months in jail, serving four before being released.

