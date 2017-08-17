Bonnie Tyler: 5 Things To Know About Singer Performing During Eclipse With DNCE

It was announced on Aug. 16 that Bonnie Tyler will be performing her hit ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with DNCE during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Here’s everything to know about the singer!

Bonnie Tyler, 66, will be joined by Joe Jonas, 28, and his band DNCE for a sure-to-be epic performance right as the moon passes in front of the sun for a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The legendary singer will fittingly sing one of her biggest hits, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship called Oasis of the Seas as the boat is sailing toward St. Maarten from Florida. DNCE will provide music and backing vocals for the song, which topped the Billboard charts for weeks in 1983. Here is everything you need to know about Bonnie:

1. She quit school to pursue singing. Bonnie (who was born as Gaynor Hopkins and changed her name to Sherene Davis at the start of her career) was working at a grocery store in 1969 when she came in second place during a talent contest and decided to pursue a career in music. She was discovered by a scout in 1975 and officially took the stage name ‘Bonnie Tyler.’ In 1977, she released her debut album The World Starts Tonight, and although it didn’t do well on the charts, she had success with various singles from the record…and so a career began. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” became Bonnie’s biggest hit, released in the early 1980s when she started venturing toward a more rock sound. Another song by Bonnie you may have heard is “I’m Holding Out For A Hero.”

2. She shockingly hasn’t received some of the most prestigious awards in music. It’s hard to believe, but Bonnie has NEVER won a Grammy, even though “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and “It’s a Heartache” are two of the best-selling singles of all-time. However, she was nominated for Best Pop Solo Female Vocal Performance in 1984 and Best Rock Solo Female Vocal Performance in 1984 and 1985. She’s also been up for two American Music Awards and four Billboard Music Awards, but wasn’t successful at those shows, either.

3. She’s married with no kids. Bonnie married Robert Sullivan in July 1973. They tried to have a child, but Bonnie miscarried when she was 39 years old. Fun fact: Robert is related to Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Bonnie attended the actress’ wedding to Michael Douglas in 2001.

4. She’s philanthropic. Bonnie has recorded a number of songs for various causes, including the Ferry Aid, Rock Against Repatriation and Children in Need. She also performed at a concert supporting breast cancer research in 2009 and supports the Animal Charity Association to aide injured and distressed street animals.

5. There’s more music to come. In the fall of 2016, Bonnie went on a Greatest Hits Tour in Germany. At that time, it was confirmed that she’d be recording new music in Nashville beginning in Dec. 2016, and she released “Love’s Holding On” at the end of March 2017. It’s unclear when a new wave of songs will be coming, but we’ll be waiting!

