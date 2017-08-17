‘American Idol’ Struggling To Find Judges After Landing Katy Perry — Who’s Reportedly Said No?

Following the news that Katy Perry signed on to ABC’s reboot of ‘American Idol’ for a whopping $25 million, the network is having a hard time locking down any other names. So, who will they go with?

With only six weeks before American Idol is supposed to start filming, ABC still only has one lonely judge — and it’s not for a lack of trying. There have been front-runners in talks to join the show, including Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. However, none of them have moved forward with any deals TMZ is reporting, and it may have to do with the paycheck.

Lionel’s team is reportedly asking for around $10 million, but ABC wants to pay around half of that; they’re also still trying to figure out if they want three or four judges — a decision that will also be decided by money. TMZ is now reporting that producer Nile Rodgers‘ name has also been added to the list of hopefuls. Of course, it’s no surprise that money is a big bargaining factor; Katy Perry was the first judge announced after landing a $25 million deal with the network. Host Ryan Seacrest even took extra time to sign on, and we’re hearing it had a lot to do with the paycheck. Ultimately, he signed a deal for $12 million but will not be an executive producer.

ABC does still have time, but we all know prom0 videos and photos take time to shoot, and both Ryan and Katy are both extremely busy — he hosts Live with Kelly & Ryan Monday through Friday in New York City, and she’s about to host the MTV Video Music Awards and will be heading on tour beginning on Sept. 19. We’re still not sure how that‘s going to work out. American Idol auditions begin today in Orlando, Florida, but the judges won’t be needed for filming until September.

