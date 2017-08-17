Tyler, The Creator had a boyfriend when he was 15 — or did he? We aren’t actually sure, seeing as the rapper slammed claims that he was homophobic by revealing he had a beau when he was a teen, but then denied it. Huh?

Rapper Tyler, The Creator, 26, — who has been known to make some crazy statements — says he’s definitely got nothing against the LGBTQ community, and actually dated a man himself when he was a teenager. Well, that’s what he said. Now we’re not so sure. Kendall Jenner‘s rumored ex spoke about his past relationship with a man when he appeared on the Know Wave radio show on Aug. 14, and revealed that he has always been an open-minded person, despite the claims he is homophobic. Click here to see the sexiest pics of Kendall.

“Open-minded now? I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in f***ing Hawthorne, n***a,” the rapper – real name Tyler Gregory Okonma — explained. “If that’s not open-minded, then I don’t know what the f**k is.” While lots of fans were supportive of the rapper’s revelation — especially after listening to the lyrics on his new album Flower Boy, which seem to tell a coming out story — the celeb quickly backtracked on his previous statement in a tweet just a couple days later.

“Figure of speech to get Koopz ‘open minded’ point across, I was single at 15 haha,” Tyler tweeted on Aug. 16. Okay, we don’t actually know what “figure of speech” means in this case (WTF?) but we will take Tyler at his word, seeing as he knows himself best! We’re just glad the rapper, who had previously used anti-gay slurs, now appears to be an ally. Or has always been? You know what, we don’t know.

figure of speech to get koopz 'open minded' point across, i was single at 15 haha — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 16, 2017

