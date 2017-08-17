University of Virginia alumna Tina Fey stopped by ‘Weekend Update’ to talk about the shocking white supremacist march in Charlottesville, and she dealt with the tragedy by cramming cake in her face. Plus, she had some harsh words for Donald Trump!

Clearly Tina Fey, 47, is feeling the same way we’re feeling these days. The University of Virginia alumna made a surprise visit to the set of Weekend Update for a serious therapy session, and she did it all while stress-eating a sheet cake! “It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville,” she ranted. “Then our president, Donald John Trump — which I don’t think people talk enough about what a stupid, jackass name that is. Donald John? Whatever! He gets away with it because he’s gorgeous. Anyway, Donny John comes out and he says that he condemns violence on many sides, and I’m feeling sick because I’ve seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it. Nazis are always bad. I don’t care what you say.” Yas queen!

She continued unravelling complains, like mocking Paul Ryan for not @-ing Trump while condemning racists, plus jokingly blaming Hillary Clinton’s email scandal for the girl getting run over at the VA rally. “There’s nine more alt-right rallies planned around the country this Saturday, including one in New York City in Washington Square Park,” she explained. “Part of me hopes these neo-Nazis do try it and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens, because you know what a drag queen still is? A six-foot-four black man.”

Now, she wants fans to take a page out of her book and try “sheet-caking.” “I don’t want any more good people to get hurt,” she said. “And I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and asking ourselves, ‘What can I do?’ So I would urge people this Saturday instead of participating in these screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business that you support — maybe a Jewish-run bakery, or an African-American-run bakery. Order a cake with the American flag on it like this one and just eat it, Colin.” That sounds like an idea we can all get behind!

Tina wasn’t the only surprise guest on Aug. 17. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also stopped by dressed as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. As the forefathers, they slammed Trump for comparing them to Robert E. Lee. “I’m nothing like that guy,” said Jimmy, as Washington. “I rebelled against England, he rebelled against America.” We’re living for Weekend Update, and it’s only the second episode. We can’t wait to see what else this season holds.

