Kathie Lee Gifford claimed that the whole cast of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ has been on her hour of the ‘TODAY Show’…except Tina Fey. Well, Tina HAS been on the show, and she’s got the receipts. Watch!

It all started when Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess appeared on the Aug. 14 episode of The TODAY Show. “Watching you and the cast has been amazing,” host Hoda Kotb told the actor/singer. “We’ve had Jane Krakowski on, everybody…” But that’s when Kathie Lee Gifford had a different opinion. “Everybody but Tina [Fey]!” Kathie interjected. “That’s alright, it’s fine. We don’t care,” she said, straight-faced, as Hoda and Tituss burst out laughing. No big deal, right?

WRONG! Tina apparently saw the episode, because on Aug. 16, she interrupted Hoda and Kathie’s chatter to call in via video chat. And she is not happy that Kathie doesn’t remember her appearance on the show in December 2015!

“Let’s go into the vault, Kathie. Because I have been on the show, and I talked to you!” Tina told her, “And I must have been boring because you don’t remember me. But I was there,” she added, ordering the show to “roll the tape.” “I’m willing to bet $100 that I’ve been on the show, so let’s roll that clip,” Tina said. And she did!

"Oh, I must have been confusing her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Kathie Lee said sheepishly. "I'm sorry. My bad, Tina Fey. I'm a senior citizen now, OK? And we tend to forget things. A lot of things. Most things."

All we can say is: pay up, Kathie Lee.

HollywoodLifers, is Tina Fey the greatest human on Earth? There are wrong answers.