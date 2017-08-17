You thought your Twitter being hacked was bad? Try being a hospital! Get a first exclusive look at what happens on ‘The Night Shift,’ when multiple lives are put risk, and no one knows who’s to blame.

Tensions are high this week on The Night Shift when a mystery hacker takes over the San Antonio Memorial Hospital. In the exclusive sneak peek below of tonight’s episode, Jordan (Jill Flint) joins Shannon (Tanaya Beatty) in trying to treat a patient with bizarre symptoms — they quickly realize something is very wrong. Shannon sees that she’s hooked up to A+ blood type, and that’s what it says in her paperwork.

“No, she’s an O-, I remember from before when Cain saved her,” Shannon tells Jordan after ripping the blood transfusion out of the patient’s arm. “Hypertension, fever, back pain, she’s having a transfusion reaction.” When Jordan gets furious that the patient was somehow given the wrong blood time, and the woman threatens to sue the hospital, Shannon pleads with Jordan.

“I did not give her the wrong blood type; all my cards were messed up somehow. You have to believe me,” she says — and that is when Jordan realizes there’s chaos going on everywhere in the hospital. Within moments after walking into the hallway, the computers are taken over by a laughing clown.

Here’s the official episode description of tonight’s episode:

When Jordan realizes the hospital is under cyber-attack, she leads the team in managing patient care as chaos ensues. Drew and Kenny treat a critical patient forcing Drew to call on his medical and military training. TC joins Rick and his partner on a SWAT drug raid. Meanwhile, he wrestles with whether or not he should return to Syria to tie up loose end.

The Night Shift airs on Thursdays at 10PM ET on NBC.