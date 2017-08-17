‘L&HH’: Tara Wallace Has A Hot New Body & Sizzling New Romance — Is Peter Gunz Freaking Out?

Is Pete Gunz feeling foolish now that Tara Wallace is in such fantastic shape and seeing someone new?! Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details from this on-again, off-again romance!

Ever since Love & Hip-Hop star Tara Wallace, 34, welcomed her baby boy Gunner Ethan Pankey in Feb. of 2016 she’s been working out and taking care of herself! And let’s just say all that hard work has been paying off! She is looking WHITE HOT these days! But that begs the question: How is her estranged fella Peter Gunz, 48, feeling now that she’s got a bangin’ body! Is he freaking out and getting regretful? Our source has all the juicy details! Take a peek at Tara’s slender new look right here!

“Tara’s been working so hard on her snapback and it shows,” a source close to the stunner shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her body is fire right now, she’s lost all the baby weight, everything is tight and toned. She’s making damn sure no one is going to accuse her of being pregnant again, that was horrible for her to be body-shamed like that. She’s feeling herself, she’s got her confidence back and that’s got the men flocking to her. She’s already got a new boyfriend, it’s still new so she’s keeping it under wraps but I can tell you he’s not in the industry; he’s a business man and very successful.” What?! So exciting!

Our insider went on to add that Peter knows about the new man in Tara’s life and he’s not exactly digging it! “She doesn’t want to go public right now though, it’s so new she doesn’t want all the haters jumping on her back and ruining it. But Peter knows all about him and it’s obvious he’s not too happy about it. He’s so used to being the only man on Tara’s mind, it’s hard for him to see her moving on. But he hasn’t been able to give her a hundred percent so what does he expect? Who knows, maybe this is the kick in the butt he needs to finally commit to her once and for all.” We’re betting he’s wishing he could take all that shadiness back right about now!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping Peter tries to win her back! Let us know below!