Solar Eclipse Myths: Will Animals Act Strangely? Can You Really Go Blind? Answers Here

There are a TON of myths circulating as the August 21 solar eclipse gets closer and closer, so HollywoodLife.com is setting the record straight on what’s real or not.

1.) Yes, you really can go blind. As much as you want to look up and see the solar eclipse, it’s extremely dangerous for your eyes. According to LiveScience.com, the condition is called “solar retinopathy” and it’s caused by the bright light from the sun flooding the retina on the back of a person’s eyeball. They over-stimulation releases communication chemicals which can seriously damage the retina. What’s even scarier about this is that it’s painless, which means you won’t even realize it’s happening until it’s too late. Instead, look online for solar eclipse glasses/shades that will make it possible for you to see the solar eclipse without impacting your eyesight.

2.) Animals might act a little weird, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. People tend to think that weird events like a solar eclipse will cause their pets or local wildlife to go crazy, but, thankfully, that’s not the case. As Mother Nature Network points out, previous scientific studies of animals show that in the event of a solar eclipse most animals just assume that it’s nighttime. In the few moments that it’s completely dark out, the animals proceed with their nightly rituals and settle in for what they think is bed time. However, once the sun appears again, animals resume their daily routines as usual.

3.) No, the solar eclipse will not harm pregnant women or their babies. If you or someone you love is pregnant and worried that the solar eclipse could somehow harm them or their fetus, breathe easy. Those rumors are just an old wives tale. “At a solar eclipse, the sun is merely being covered, so there is less of its light shining on Earth. There is no way that could affect pregnancy or labor,” explained Jay Pasachoff, Chair of the Working Group on Solar Eclipses of the International Astronomical Union, to Romper.

4.) No, the moon doesn’t turn black. Although the moon will appear black once it is directly in front of the sun, it is not because it is actually, physically turning black. The “black” moon is nothing more than an illusion, as confirmed by NASA themselves.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these solar eclipse myths? Which one has YOU freaked out? Comment below, let us know!