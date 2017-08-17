Shania Twain Announces North American Tour After Saying ‘Farewell’ In 2015 & Fans Freak

After saying goodbye in 2015, Shania Twain totally shocked us when she announced an upcoming North American tour on the ‘Tonight Show’ on Aug. 16. Now fans are LITERALLY saying ‘take all my money!’

Let’s go, girls! On Aug. 16, Shania Twain, 51, took the stage a the Tonight Show to give one hell of a performance of her song “Swinging with My Eyes Closed” — but that was literally the least interesting thing that happened that night. Why? Oh, because the Queen of Country is going back on tour after performing what were supposedly her farewell concerts back in 2015 — THAT’S WHY! When late night host Jimmy Fallon, 42, introduced Shania, he plugged her new album NOW and then revealed that tickets for her upcoming North American tour, the Shania Now Tour, will be going on sale on Aug. 25!

Of course, all of the iconic country music star’s biggest fans immediately took to Twitter to FREAK over the big news. “QUEEN 😭😭😭TAKE ALL MY MONEY,” one superfan tweeted. “Here: Walking, running or flying. I’ll come by my car. I will work all day. Nothing important! Only you Show!” another user wrote. “i’m soooooooo excited for swinging with my eyes closed i’ve loved you since i was 4 !!” another tweeted. Click here to see the best pics of Shania!

When the From This Moment On singer went on a 48-city tour in the summer of 2015, she said that was that for her traveling concert schedule. “This is my last tour, so I’m going to make the most of it,” Shania told Good Morning America of her Rock This Country Tour, which was the singer’s first in over a decade. “I want to go out with a bang.” It looks like we may not be able to trust this diva’s goodbyes, but, honey, we don’t care if it means more Shania!

@ShaniaTwain @TwainLove Shania on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Amazing job as always Shania pic.twitter.com/gkbRUvlG8x — Kelly h (@kellyhopper372) August 17, 2017

NORTH AMERICAN NOW TOUR!

Pre-order the #ShaniaNOW tour bundle at https://t.co/SZ6q5j3y6A to access pre-sale tickets from 10am Tue Aug 22nd. pic.twitter.com/sUAFftMZEZ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 17, 2017

