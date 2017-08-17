Selena Gomez Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Look-Alike On The Internet: Meet Her Doppleganger

The internet has officially found Selena Gomez’s ‘twin’ and fans can’t handle the bizarre resemblance! And, to be honest, neither can we! You have to see the young woman who’s causing quite the buzz on social media! Sel may just have a long lost twin walking around…

No, that’s not Selena Gomez, 25. But, yes, you are seeing double. Sofia Solares‘ Instagram account has gone viral due to her extremely similar resemblance to the singer. She already has over 22 thousand followers, with most of her photos earning over 20 and 30 thousand likes. It’s actually a bit freaky how much the young woman, who is believed to be 22, resembles Sel. And, we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed. Solares and her Instagram have gone viral, with fans of Selena’s flooding her photos with comments about how the two are one in the same.

While, Solares’ Instagram is filled with the usual snaps — selfies, Starbucks drinks, fun products, outings with friends and family — it’s hard to believe that she’s an actual celeb, aka Selena. The two have just about the same hair color, and very similar facial features. Honestly, if Sel ever needs a stand-in for her next television show or movie, casting directors may have already found their girl. And, it looks like Solares, who identifies herself as Mexican, is already a fan of her doppleganger. She’s reposted photos of Sel, showing her love, and she’s retweeted posts pertaining to Sel and her ex, Justin Bieber, 23. The internet is so shocked over Solares’ Selena-like features, that there’s even multiple fan pages dedicated to her.

While Solares hasn’t addressed the viral attention she’s been receiving on social media, she did open up to E! News, where she admitted that she wants people to know that she’s her own person. “Honestly, with time I’ve already gotten used to people saying, ‘You look like Selena Gomez,’ wherever I’ve been…It’s not something that I dislike, but I like it better when they love me for being myself,” she explained. “There are occasions where she can put something on or change her look etc. and when I like something I wear it or I’ll do it because it truly inspires me, but I always try to stay true to myself,” Sofia continued. “I mean, it’s great that I look like her, but I don’t want to lose myself trying to be someone that I’m not!”

Selena Gomez has yet to address the internet chaos surrounding Solares’ resemblance to her. However, we have a feeling she may quickly find out about it all since fans can’t stop tagging her in Solares’ Instagram posts!

