‘Shades Of Blue’ Star Sarah Jeffery Stuns In Gorgeous New PETA2 Campaign

This is SO beautiful! Sarah Jeffery is peta2’s latest campaign star, posing as a winged vegan angel fighting for animal rights in HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE first look.

Sarah Jeffery, 21, is taking a stand against animal brutality by joining forces with peta2 in a gorgeous new campaign. The campaign is being launched EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife.com today, August 17, with this sneak preview. In the campaign photo you can see the beautiful Shades of Blue star posing with a set of wings made solely of fruit! This is not only to promote going vegan as a means to protect animals from being slaughtered, but also debuts Sarah as one of peta2’s “angels” for animals. We are obsessed with the creative image and the message it sends, so it is truly an honor to premiere the first look right here on HollywoodLife.com!

“I’m ecstatic about partnering with peta2. I’ve admired PETA for the longest time,” Sarah says in the behind-the-scenes video. “Going vegan was the best choice I could have made because I’ve learned so much about what you can do to help animals, the environmental issues around meat production, and it just makes me feel better. It gives me so much more energy, my skin has cleared up.” Sarah is also encouraging young people to educate themselves about how their favorite meat products are made, telling them “there’s a lot you don’t know.” She also adds that going vegan isn’t just about what she eats. Sarah now only uses hair and beauty products that are vegan, as well as clothing lines that are completely cruelty-free. Good for you, Sarah!

For more ways to help animals, head on over to our friends at peta2.com.

