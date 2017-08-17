Is Ryan Edwards Cheating On Wife Mackenzie? — He’s Reportedly On Tinder

Well, this is gross. ‘Teen Mom OG’ star and Maci Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards, has allegedly been trolling Tinder looking for girls who are DTF. The problem? He’s MARRIED.

Ryan Edwards, 29, is in hot water yet again. The newlywed who married Mackenzie Standifer in May 2017 is allegedly trying to meet girls on the dating app Tinder, reports Radar Online. The outlet claims they have obtained screen grabs of Ryan’s profile, as well as a conversation he had with a woman he matched with. In the alleged conversation, which Ryan appears to have started, he asks the girl flat-out if she’s “dtf”– which means “down to f–k”. The girl in the alleged conversation responds that it “depends”, so Ryan then asks if she wants to hang out that night. Yikes. You can read the alleged messages HERE.

While the outlet does show a screen grab of the profile claiming to be Ryan, the picture is only a profile shot of the side of his face and his age is listed incorrectly at 25. There is zero proof of when the screen grab was taken, nor is there any way to prove that it was, in fact, Ryan who was using the app. However, the report claims that the person claiming to be Ryan allegedly tried to make plans with the girl he matched with a second time the following day. The alleged messages read that Ryan told her he had a “free day” and was going to take his boat out. Then Ryan allegedly told the girl to “come chill” before they allegedly switched to texting off of the app. The outlet reached out to Ryan for comment, to which he replied: “I’m married. Get [the] f–k out of here with that dumb sh-t.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the claims that Ryan is on Tinder even though he’s married? Comment below, let us know.