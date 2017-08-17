Rodney Bullock: Jasmine Washington’s BF Reportedly Arrested For Theft-Conversion Charges

Yikes! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Rodney Bullock found himself in hot water yet again, as he was reportedly arrested for theft-conversion charges this week. What will his girlfriend Jasmine Washington think?

Rodney Bullock, 43, may have some explaining to do! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was reportedly arrested this week after being charged with Theft By Conversion, according to court documents obtained by MediaTakeOut. To break it down, theft-conversion is when a person lawfully obtains another person’s money or property and converts it to their own use, according to Georgia law. The music industry insider, who made a splash on L&HH as Jasmine Washington and Keanna Arnold‘s boyfriend, was reportedly released from jail on a $5,000 bond. Rodney’s scheduled court date has yet to be released. Do you think he’ll spill all the tea on the seventh season?

Rodney is no stranger to finding himself in trouble with the law, as he was reportedly released from federal prison earlier this year. This comes after he was allegedly accused of scamming $26,000 from a Wells Fargo bank customer and transferring the money from one account to another, according to Bossip. Even though season six of L&HH: Atlanta has come to an end, it’s obvious the drama between the co-stars is far from over. Rodney’s girlfriend on the show, Jasmine, is also making headlines after accusing Kirk Frost, 48, of fathering her child. The paternity lawsuit was thrown out on Aug. 16, since neither Jasmine or Kirk showed up in court to settle it once and for all.

Rodney stuck by Jasmine’s side during her baby mama drama, so maybe she’ll do the same for him! As we previously reported, she was so thankful for Rod’s help and support during that extremely tough time. Our insider previously explained, “otherwise who knows what would happen to her and [her son] Kannon.” It looks like Kirk and Jasmine may have dealt with their issues outside of court since, “there has not been a settlement,” her attorney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’ll see what happens next!

