Robin Thicke Reveals GF April Love Geary Is Pregnant Amid Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Wife

Oh my gosh! Robin Thicke’s 22-year-old GF April Love Geary is 3 months pregnant! She showed off her ultrasound on Aug. 17, and the little one is set to be born on Robin’s late father’s birthday. See the announcement.

Wow, we did NOT see this coming! 40-year-old Robin Thicke’s girlfriend April Love Geary, 22, revealed the news that she’s expecting her first child with the “Blurred Lines” singer via Instagram on Aug. 17. She says that she’s already three months along, and the baby will be born on what would have been Robin’s dad Alan Thicke’s 70th birthday. See pics of Robin and April.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️,” wrote the gorgeous model on a photo of her ultrasound, on which she tagged the crooner. Just one day earlier on Aug. 16, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini looking down at her tummy, but the photo cut off above her stomach. Looking back, that may have been a clue about the exciting news to come!

This is all happening as Robin is still snarled in a a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton for their 7-year-old son, Julian, which puts a bit of a damper on the happy news. He has a very strained relationship with his child. In March, video was released of Robin’s nanny calling the police because the 7-year-old was so afraid of his dad. The woman told cops that “literally every time we have these visits, the night before, the day of, he’s crying, he’s praying to the angels, he’s trying to avoid this like the plague.” So horrible! Hopefully that will all get solved before Julian’s half-brother is born in March, 2018.

Here is the touching announcement:

HollywoodLifers, are you stunned that Robin is having another baby? Let us know!