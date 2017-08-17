Rihanna Reportedly Reunites With BF Hassan Jameel For Date Night In London After Weeks Apart

Oh la la! Rihanna was reportedly spotted out with rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel in London on Aug. 16 after weeks of not being seen together. Are they getting serious?

Rihanna, 29, reportedly spent an evening with her billionaire hottie Hassan Jameel, 29, at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Aug. 16, according to Daily Mail. Rihanna looked gorgeous and super casual in a sexy black dress, an oversized Ralph Lauren jacket, and gold heels. Could that jacket have been Hassan’s? Maybe! Rihanna was whisked away into her car after her private night out. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Rihanna’s rep for further comment.

Rihanna and Hassan haven’t been seen together since June. They were caught passionately making out in Spain that month. The pair were pictured on a grocery run together in Ibiza and looked so happy to be spending time together. Their romance is nothing serious at the moment, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that they could become a full-fledged couple eventually. A source close to Rihanna told us that she’s “having fun” with Hassan and he’s “really sweet to her.” Our source also learned that Hassan loves to spoil Rihanna. She “feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy.”

The “Work” singer reportedly enjoyed a date night with her hunky new man just after a sneak peek of Chris Brown’s upcoming documentary broke the internet. Rihanna’s ex talked candidly about his tumultuous relationship with her. He went into great detail about the horrible 2009 fight that ended their relationship. After she allegedly kicked him, Chris punched her and busted her lip. “So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, ‘Yo!’” he revealed. “It enraged me more and it was a real on fight in a car.” Rihanna and Chris have moved on from that terrible night, but it can’t be easy for her to have to relive those painful memories.

