Rule one of baseball: always keep your eye on the balls. A Boston Red Sox photographer learned this painful lesson on Aug. 17, after a wayward pitch smacked him right in the junk!

Head’s up! Or is it down? Either way – look out! Things didn’t go so well at the start of the Boston Red Sox’s game on Aug. 17. Before taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, the Red Sox honored the Jimmy Fun and the 1967 “Impossible Dream” team. The team had Pediatric cancer survivor Jordan Leandre throw the ceremonial first pitch to the former chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Mike Andrews. When the announcer told Jordan to “fire it in there,” the Boston super-fan certainly did – lobbing the ball right into the crotch of a photographer behind home plate!

One word: Ouch. That was one heck of a bad pitch, and Jordan seemed to know it right away. “To make matters worse, I’m a pitcher,” he tweeted, though he joked afterwards. “Had to get [the photographer] off the plate somehow.” He would later say that Eduardo Rodriguez, 24, “is struggling tonight. It’s a shame they didn’t leave me in. I was just getting warmed up.”

Hilarious. Thankfully, the photographer, Tony Capobianco, said he would be okay. “I don’t think we’ll ever see a better first itch than what Jordan Leandre just gave us,” Steve Buckley tweeted. “Truly a Ballsy effort.” Another fan said “I haven’t stopped laughing,” and Tony chimed in. “Neither have I.”

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

To make matters worse, I'm a pitcher 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

E-Rod struggling tonight, it's a shame they didn't leave me in. I was just getting warmed up — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

Had to get him off the plate somehow 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

Neither have I https://t.co/l6MxZWhPdG — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 16, 2017

The best part is that Tony actually captured the ball right before it beaned him in the balls. “My camera man [Tony] is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets,” Chris Mason tweeted, before sharing the picture right before contact. “Here’s his view of it coming in.” Tony even shared the picture. “Feel free to caption this, America.” Considering that Boston came away with a 5-4 win, with Mookie Betts, 24, whacking a two-run double in the ninth, according to ESPN. Huh. The St. Louis Cardinals now have Rally Cat – maybe Tony needs to take a nutshot to help the Sox win? That sounds …painful.

So, HollywoodLifers, out of all the sports nutshots in history, how high does that one rank?