Pink Takes ‘Mom Break’ To Pump Breast Milk In Hilarious London Bathroom Selfie & She’s Total Goals

Pink showed off her multitasking skills in London, when she stopped to feed her baby boy. And of course she couldn’t resist posting a funny pic of herself with her breast pump!

Pink, 37, related to moms everywhere on Aug. 16 when she took to Instagram to share her own version of a “mom break” with her fans. Currently traveling Europe before the release of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, the busy mom made sure to carve out some time to attend to mommy duties for her baby son Jameson Moon, 8 months. Pink ended up posting a candid moment when she snapped a selfie showing herself in a bathroom with her shirt pulled around her neck while wearing an operating breast pump. “And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak,” the mom-of-two captioned the pic.

Fans completely fell in love with the honest photo too, showering the singer with praise. “You. Are. Incredible. 💕👶🏼,” one social media user commented on the snapshot. Another gushed, “Multitasking at its finest!!” Pink gave birth to baby Jameson on Dec. 26, her second child with husband Carey Hart, 42. The couple also share 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. While Jameson may be young, he’s already getting use to life on the road as he’s been his mom’s little travel buddy while exploring Europe this summer. Even cuter, the “Just Like Fire” singer has been sharing their overseas adventures with followers.

Pink posted a precious pic of Jameson on Aug. 6 featuring the tot playing in a monogrammed bag with his name on it while in a hotel room. Days later, on Aug. 13, she uploaded a video of Jameson giggling from Germany, followed by an adorable photo of the mother/son duo on Aug. 16 as they cuddled together on the floor. Clearly these two are buddies, and we are LOVING their sweet photos. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

While Pink’s been out of the album-making business for a while now, she’s currently gearing up for the release of her first one in five years — and fans cannot wait! “I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” she wrote on Instagram, in a post showing the album’s cover art. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.” Pink will also be receiving the Video Vanguard Award at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards – where she’ll perform her new single, “What About Us.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving how open Pink is as a mom? Do you think her multi-tasking skills are on point?