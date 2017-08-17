Pink Reveals Her Feud With Christina Aguilera Is Over: ‘I Love Her & We’ve Made Amends’

Well well well! After all these years the feud between Pink and Christina Aguilera is SO over. The 2017 VMA Vanguard Award recipient has revealed that their bad blood is ancient history.

Group hug! Hating on your fellow musicians is such a bore according to Pink. The 37-year-old hit back at a fan who dissed her 2001″Lady Marmalade” video alongside Christina Aguilera, 36, saying that Xtina was the only true star of the song. While there was some tension between the women back in the day, their feud is long since over. The 2017 MTV VMAs Vanguard Award recipient responded to a fan’s mean tweet who wrote, “Let’s celebrate @ Pink’s Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina’s backup singer,” and included the iconic video from the sexy hit. The colorfully named singer wasn’t having any of that hate directed at her.

“Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I heart Xtina, we’ve made amends,” the singer — real name Alecia Moore — responded on Aug. 15. She tweeted “Music brings us all together. The best part of music is — there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong w/da world.” Preach it!

“Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person,” she continued, before making it personal. “And you’re f*ckin Rip Van Winkle if you’ve never seen one of my videos,” she added for good measure. BRUTAL! While she took a break from the music biz since 2012 with the exception of 2016’s tune “Just Like Fire,” maybe she just needs time to reconnect with more of today’s younger fans. We’re just so happy she’s finally back in the limelight with her new song and video for “What About Us?” See pics of Pink’s new video, here!

We saw in a VH-1 Behind the Music special in 2009 that Pink got super riled up when a record exec wanted to take away her part on “Lady Marmalade” and give it to Christina. “[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,” Pink recalled. “I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f—ing meeting’s about.’” The two ladies obviously made up because Xtina had Pink as a guest adviser for Team Christina on The Voice in 2016.

Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina backup singer. pic.twitter.com/x2t98rsGXk — ً (@BICONlC) August 15, 2017

