Olivia Munn & Josh Duhamel Getting ‘Very Close’ On ‘Buddy Games’ Set: Is Fergie Worried?

This could be a recipe for disaster. Olivia Munn and Josh Duhamel have gotten ‘very close’ while shooting ‘Buddy Games,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. But is Fergie sweating it?

It’s not uncommon for two co-stars to fall in love. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus…you get the point. Now, newly-single Olivia Munn and married man Josh Duhamel are working together on the upcoming film Buddy Games…and apparently they’re really hitting it off. “Olivia plays his wife,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “so they’re spending a lot of time together. They’ve gotten very close, the whole cast has.” Hmmm…this could very easily be an alarming situation for wifey Fergie.

But instead of feeling jealous, she’s actually the one who pushed Josh to hire Olivia. “Normally this is the kind of situation that would make a lot of wives very jealous,” the source continues, “but Fergie isn’t sweating it at all. She loves Olivia! They’ve been friends for more than 5 years so she feels totally comfortable with her playing Josh’s wife. She pushed Josh to hire her, that’s how much she likes Olivia.” What a refreshing thing to hear! Women should really support each other’s successes more.

Now is actually the perfect time for Olivia to get back to work. The actress, who previously appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, split from NFL hunk Aaron Rodgers earlier this year in April. What’s even worse is that now he’s reportedly moved on with Marie Margolius. The rumored couple were spotted getting cozy in NYC at the East Pole. “They arrived at around 10:00 p.m. and seemed to be on a date,” a source told Page Six. “He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.” Hiding from an ex-girlfriend, perhaps?

