Millie Bobby Brown & Drew Barrymore Fawn Over Each Other & ‘Stranger Things’

Move over everyone, there’s a new squad in Hollywood! — Millie Bobby Brown and Drew Barrymore! In a new interview, the actresses gushed over each other’s projects, Millie’s ‘Stranger Things’ and Drew’s ‘ET’! Go inside their adorable exchange!

Millie Bobby Brown, 13, and Drew Barrymore, 42, are the cutest duo in a new interview, where Drew questions Millie about her role as Jane Eleven in Stranger Things! In a new piece for Teen Vogue, Drew and Millie chat, while Millie’s in the makeup chair on the set of her new film, [the next installment of] Godzilla. The adorable exchange starts out with Millie getting extensions put into her hair for the role, while Drew resonates with her from past experiences. When Millie says, although extensions are fun, she admits to Drew that she feels more “confident” with her short hair [which she cut for the Neflix show]. And, that’s when Drew gushes over Stranger Things.

“I love Stranger Things,” Drew fan girls, before comparing it to her iconic role in E.T. “It’s full circle for me because it harks back to me playing Gertie in E.T. Both are about the sense of family, humanity, and suburbia. And both are so grounded in relatability. And you talk about space and aliens and the improbable and the impossible.”

Then, Millie admits that Drew’s film was actually “a huge reference point for the show.” She explained, “They wanted me to feel like an alien but also have genuine relationships, like the one with Mike.” Going into the dynamic of the casting process, Drew then inquires about what it was really like to audition for Stranger Things. “It was slow at first,” Millie describes. “Then it went super fast. I had four audition tapes with all different scenes. It was a good three weeks before I Skyped with the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers.” Drew, who was clearly shocked, had to ask what happened next.

“We talked about ’80s movies. And I didn’t know anything about Eleven at that point, and they were referencing E.T. And I was like, “Wait, what? I’m an alien now?” I was so confused on what the story was about,” Millie reveals. However, she definitely did something right, because, “a week later, I flew to L.A. for the job,” she says. Millie goes on to gush over how she “fell in love with the project,” and simply “needed to play Eleven.” And, we can’t think of a better person for the role!

