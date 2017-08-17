Miley Cyrus: 12 Adorable Photos Of Her As A Kid That We Can’t Even Handle

In honor of her new song ‘Younger Now’ coming tomorrow, Aug. 18, we’ve rounded up all of Miley Cyrus’ cutest baby and childhood photos! Check ’em out.

We took a look back at Miley Cyrus‘ best baby and childhood photos to celebrate her new song “Younger Now,” which features her as a child for the single artwork. It’s also the title of her upcoming album, so Little Miley is definitely on everyone’s mind! Click through the gallery, attached, and try not to lose it at how adorable this kid was.

First up is the iconic Barney birthday hat photo. The purple dinosaur on Miley’s hat matches her dress to a T, and of course those blue eyes are as stunning as they are today (though Miley is now 24, we still see plenty of “Smiley” in her!) A goofy grin completes her look — so freaking cute.

Lil’ Milez was always one for an elaborate hairstyle. It’s safe to say she nailed it from day one, but getting there takes work, and here, she gives us a look at how A Look is made. Note the perm rods in Exhibit A:

(Also, those hoop earrings.)

Finally, Miley’s fashion sense has always been center stage. We won’t spoil her best looks, be it preppy, sporty or mini-cowboy — you’ll have to see for yourself! Yes, many of her Hannah Montana outfits are now terribly outdated, but you know you wanted every single one at the time. Right there with you, sister.

HollywoodLifers, which of her childhood photos do you think are the cutest? Look at all of her best pics in the gallery and tell us!