Meek Mill In Police Custody After Driving ‘Illegal’ Dirt Bike Recklessly Through NYC

Come on, Meek Mill, get it together! The 30-year-old rapper was taking in by police on Aug. 17 for allegedly riding a dirt bike down the streets of the Bronx in New York City, according to TMZ. Police sources say that he was being reckless. Currently, he is in the Upper Manhattan Precinct, but he hasn’t formally been arrested or booked, just questioned. Click here for more pics of Meek.

This is just the most recent of Meek’s many run-ins with the law. Just months ago in March 2017, Meek was arrested again for allegedly assaulting two pedestrians and was given a court summons. In 2016 he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrested for violating parole on a past gun possession and drug dealing charges. Being stuck at home was allegedly an issue in his relationship with Nicki Minaj, and she broke up with him soon afterwards.

Meek was reportedly live-streaming while police took him in, according to fans. Though you couldn’t see faces, he can be heard talking to police and friends in the alleged video. Fans were outraged when they saw it, and quickly began tweeting #FreeMeekMill. You can watch the video below:

