Malala Yousafzai Headed To Prestigious Oxford University 5 Years After Being Shot By Taliban

Congratulations are in order for 20-year-old Malala Yousafzai! The Pakistani activist will be attending Oxford University, and she excitedly shared her acceptance announcement on Twitter.

Malala Yousafzai, 20, became the youngest person to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, so it’s no surprise that she’s continuing her education at one of the most prestigious colleges in the world. The 20-year-old took to Twitter on Aug. 17 to reveal that she’s been admitted to none other than Oxford University, and has accepted her place. “So excited to go to Oxford!!” she wrote. “Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!” Along with the message, she included her acceptance note, which reveals she’ll be studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Malala was actually given an offer to Oxford in March, but it was contingent on exam results.

When Malala was just 15 years old in Oct. 2012, she was shot in the head by the Talbian after her years spent advocating education for girls in Pakistan. She had five-hour, life-saving surgery to remove the bullet, and by the next summer, she started continuing her activism with a speech in front of the United Nations. Then, in Oct. 2014, Malala was announced as a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Price at 17 years old. Since then, she has been given various other awards and continues to spread her message against the suppression of children and for female education.

And even though Malala is now focused on continuing her education, she still wants to keep up with her activism. “I enjoyed my school years and I am excited for my future,” Malala said after she completed high school in July. “But I can’t help thinking of millions of girls around the world who can’t complete their education.”

