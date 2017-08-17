Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood & Hillary Scott Both Expecting Babies

Double the fun! Lady Antebellum just revealed that they’re expecting not one but two babies! Check out the adorable announcement!

On Aug. 17, the members of Lady Antebellum let their fans in on some pretty insane news! Both Hillary Scott, 31, and Dave Haywood, 35, are gonna have babies! “Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!” they captioned a pic of the band’s adorable kids. “We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” So exciting! Take a look at pics of the hitmakers right here!

It has to be said: prior to the baby news, the “You Look Good” crooners have already been one productive band! This will be Hillary’s second child with the band’s drummer Chris Tyrrell. They are already proud parents to an adorable 4-year-old girl named Eisele Kaye. Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie are parents to 18-month-old Ward Charles. As for Dave and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, they have a 3-year-old cutie named Cash Van. Whew! Could another generation of musicians someday take over? They’d have enough members!

This double pregnancy announcement comes a little over a year after Hillary shared her painful miscarriage experience with fans. “Last fall, I went through a miscarriage,” she told Good Morning America in June 2016. “This is something that is still not talked about very often. I also feel like there’s this pressure that you’re just supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened.” She also shared that she wrote her track “Thy Will” during that gut-wrenching experience. “It was my most raw place that I could’ve ever been when this song truly poured out of me.” Let’s hope these two pregnancies are problem free! Congrats!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited about this baby news we are!? Let us know below!