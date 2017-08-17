Kirk Frost Finally Takes DNA Test After Months Of Dodging Jasmine Washington: Why He Finally Agreed

At last! Kirk Frost decided not to share his DNA test results on ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ but it looks like the truth may be revealed soon enough. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Kirk finally agreed to take the paternity test!

Jasmine Washington, 27, shocked the world when she claimed that Kirk Frost, 48, fathered her child while he was still married. Even though he decided not to reveal his DNA test results on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion specials, the truth may come to light soon enough! “Kirk continued to dodge the DNA test and refused to take it for as long as he could… but it was court ordered,” a source close to the case tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So Jasmine’s attorney filed a warrant application for Kirk to force him to take the court-ordered DNA test or go to jail. This scared Kirk enough to finally succumb to taking the test this week and the results of which, at last, are finally really truly on the way.”

Months after arguing back and forth, Jasmine and Kirk’s paternity case was reportedly thrown out Aug. 16, after they both didn’t show up to court. “But it seems obvious to all those involved that Kirk is the father and this test will prove that, finally, once and for all,” our insider revealed. Fans are wildly speculating what the reason behind this shocking development is. Did they possibly want to settle out of court? Jasmine sent fans into a frenzy during season six when she claimed that Kirk cheated on his loving wife Rasheeda Frost by hooking up with her. “There [still] has not been a settlement. I can tell you that,” Tony Mathis, Jasmine’s attorney tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously reported, “Jasmine has no idea what she is going to do if Kirk is not the father of her baby,” a source close to the reality star shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is trying to be patient and has waited a long time for the results of the DNA test to determine Kirk’s paternity status. She has no plan B and has no idea what she would do if Kirk is miraculously not named the father.” Rasheeda previously revealed that if Kirk is the father, she would let his child get to know their kids as well.

