‘L&HH’ Lovechild Shocker: Court Throws Out Kirk Frost Paternity Lawsuit Filed By Jasmine Washington

Wow. It looks like the lovechild drama between Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington may be over. Legally, at least. The paternity lawsuit was thrown out on Aug. 16, so does that mean we will never know if Kirk is Jasmine’s baby daddy?

It’s time to stick a fork in Kirk Frost’s paternity lawsuit. Neither he nor his alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington showed up to court for the ongoing case, so it was officially thrown out on Aug. 16, according to Fameolous. This is particularly shocking since the duo has been going head-to-head for months over Jasmine’s claims that Kirk cheated on his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost with her and got her pregnant with his child. Click here for pics of Kirk.

This certainly doesn’t mean the drama is over between the two. Jasmine could always sue Kirk again from a different angle, but for now it seems that the two have decided to deal with the issue out of court. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY one day before the case was thrown out that Kirk “convinced Jasmine it was in both their best interest to hold off, that it was the only way to make sure they’d both get a big story-line next season [on Love & Hip Hop.]”

Financial reasons may also be behind the choice to leave the courtroom behind. “He’s throwing money at her again too, he’s paying all her bills and then some,” said the insider. “And he’s been secretly visiting Kannon, that was part of the deal because Jasmine really wants them to bond.” We can’t help but wonder if Rasheeda knows about this agreement. We’ve reached out to attorneys on both sides and are still awaiting comment.

