Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez: Why She Has Hope They Could End Up Together After Baby Birth

Kailyn Lowry is in baby heaven now that her third son has arrived. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the child’s daddy Chris Lopez has been giving her hope that they have a future as a couple.

Officially a mom of three, Kaitlyn Lowry is exhausted but loving life after welcoming her still-unnamed son “Baby Lo” into the world on Aug. 5. While the 25-year-old didn’t have high expectations that baby daddy Chris Lopez would play a big role in their son’s life, she’s been pleasantly surprised. “Chris has come through way more than she ever expected. He’s been over pretty much every day to visit and every time he comes he’s got something new for the baby,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He was present when their newborn arrived and even drove Kailyn home from the hospital.

While Chris has been doing his best to be involved in his child’s life, he hasn’t taken any immediate steps closer to wanting to have a permanent relationship with the Teen Mom OG star. “Kailyn’s trying very hard to manage her expectations and keep them low, but it’s hard not to hope that things will suddenly all work out and they’ll be a little family,” our insider adds.

“As of now nothing romantic has rekindled but she’s still very attracted to him, especially now that he’s being so supportive and sweet,” our source shares. Aww, of course creating a new life together will create all those sorts of feelings, especially now that their son has arrived and is SO darn cute! Kailyn has been sharing Instagram pics nonstop of the new addition to her family, and it’s so adorable how seven-year-old son Isaac by ex Jo Rivera and three-year-old boy Lincoln by ex-husband Javi Marroquin are already over the moon about their new little brother.

Kailyn shared a cryptic message with her Twitter followers on Aug. 16 that she’s the queen of her castle and doesn’t need any help from a Prince Charming, hinting that maybe she’s okay on her own without Chris as a support partner. She retweeted the saying “..and the queen live happily ever after in her own damn castle with her own money and took care of her f**king self.” Ouch!

