Is it possible for Justin Bieber to drop a song that is not beyond catchy and pop perfection? Even he knows his new tune ‘Friends’ is a slam dunk and has taken to Instagram to celebrate by singing along. We’ve got the videos.

Can we just say how great it is to see Justin Bieber looking so damn happy? Now that he’s got the pressure of his world tour off him, the 23-year-old is continuing to make this the summer of Bieber when it comes to radio friendly pop hits, and he churned out another one with the release of “Friends” alongside producer BloodPop on Aug. 17. He seemed on top of the world as he posted videos to Instagram stories of himself driving around to the song, singing at the top of his lungs while hanging his head out the window of his pal’s car.

In a black and white video he can be seen on the passenger’s side of a white SUV and waits until the chorus comes up where he breaks out in a huge smile while mouthing the chorus, “So I’m wondering. Can you and me still be friends?” The Biebs gets super goofy in another story video, this one in color, where he has a dorky smile on his face while belting out the pre-chorus “Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’? Like I got ulterior motives,” from the back passenger side of his ride. Click here for pics of Justin’s ups and downs in 2017.

Justin has had the luxury of being part of so many hits this summer just by contributing his voice to amazing pop hits without taking on the burden of doing all the work himself. He already is part of the most streamed song of all time “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi, 39, and Daddy Yankee, 40, and was part of DJ Khaled‘s all-star hit “I’m the One,” providing the song’s hook-laden chorus. Oh yeah, he also got to be part of the music video that featured a bunch of half-naked women frolicking around a Miami mansion along with pals like Quavo, 26, and Chance the Rapper, 24.

Now he’s got another song that went to number one worldwide within hours of dropping, and it’s yet another insanely radio-friendly hit. Produced by DJ of the moment Michael Tucker — AKA BloodPop — it has all of his incredible beats that flow between pop and EDM so flawlessly. Just add the Biebs’ sexy voice and it’s the recipe for a musical win!

