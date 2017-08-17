Justin Bieber Begging Ex Selena Gomez To Be ‘Friends’ On Catchy New Single? Listen

Justin Bieber dropped his new song ‘Friends’ today, Aug. 17, and it’s a total bop. Beyond the infectious beat, though, the lyrics have JB asking a woman — Selena Gomez, perhaps? — if they can ‘still be friends!’

Justin Bieber, 23, just canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates, but he hasn’t been sitting around. The singer released his new single “Friends” today, and the BloodPop collaboration is bound to be a chart topper. Listen above!

Of course, it’d be wrong if we didn’t point out that JB pines after an ex on the track. “Do you wonder why I’ve been callin’?” he asks on the verse, “Did you know we had something so good?” Hmm, could The Biebs be missing Selena Gomez, 25? The two barely have anything to do with each other these days, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Justin was aching for friendship now that they’ve had time to move on from each other romantically!

The EDM banger was teased by JB on Twitter Aug. 13 when he wrote: “Can we still be friends…” Musician/songwriter BloodPop, who has also worked with Fifth Harmony, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Madonna, then confirmed it in a tweet of his own shortly after. Now that it’s here, “Friends” is easily one of our favorite summer songs!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Friends:”

Do you wonder why I’ve been callin’?

Like I’ve got ulterior motives

Do we play it endless sober?

Did you know we had something so good?

I’m gonna figure it Can we still be friends?

Can we still be friends?

It doesn’t have to end

But if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

HollywoodLifers, do you think JB’s new single is about Selena? Tell us what you think!