Remember that JWoww/Pauly D hook up? What about the Snooki/Situation one that no one knows the real story behind? Well they’re putting it all out there on the reunion special. Watch this clip!

“Did you get bored with all the ass you got?” Yes, that’s a real question Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Pauly D during Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore. Naturally, Mike had quite the answer, that sparked shock on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s faces. “You get tired of that one night and the multiple women or the threesomes or the foursomes or whatever,” he said.

“They filmed 24/7 so all the hookups were on tape. I wonder what they do with that footage, I want it,” Pauly admits off camera, adorably. And with that, the conversation takes quite the turn. Snooki has always been outspoken, and that clearly hasn’t changed since her summers on Jersey Shore. “Jenni, would you still f–k Pauly?” she asks, adding that Pauly still thinks she’s hot.

You may have forgotten but Jenni had a boyfriend when originally coming into the shore house, but was immediately attracted to Pauly — after a night out of dancing, he showed her his penis piercing. Yes, really. Pauly immediately admits that Jenni’s husband, Roger Mathews, would beat him up if that happened. Jenni then fires back at Snooki, asking “Would you still f–k Mike?!” Yikes, things are awkward as could be. We all know that was part of the reason they weren’t friends over the past five years — he claimed they hooked up when she was with her now-husband, Jionni LaValle, and she said it never happened.

