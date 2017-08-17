Pregnant Jenny Mollen Poses Completely Nude In New Selfie At 32 Weeks Along

Jenny Mollen isn’t afraid to bare ALL during her pregnancy! For the 2nd time in her 3rd trimester, the star has posted a nude selfie flaunting her massive bump, and we’re loving her confidence! See the gorgeous pic here.

Jenny Mollen, 38, continues to document her pregnancy well into her 3rd trimester. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 16, the actress gave fans yet another intimate look at her bare baby bump, and she definitely looks ready to pop! “#32weeks #montauk,” Jenny captioned the mirror selfie, which shows the star posing in a bathroom completely naked with nothing but a blue towel (or is it a shirt?) over her head. In the pic, Jenny strategically has her hands placed over her chest. Click here to see more pics of celeb moms who posed nude while pregnant.

The last time Jenny showed off her growing bump in the nude, she was at the beginning of her third trimester back in July. “Third trimester AF,” she captioned the topless photo. “You make pregnancy look goooood!” one commenter said about her latest selfie. Another gushed, “You look amazing!” Not only has Jenny shared pics throughout her pregnancy, she’s also shared pregnancy ups and downs. She’s currently expecting her second child with husband Jason Biggs, 39, and since the couple announced they were expecting a baby brother for their son Sid, 3 1/2, Jenny also revealed she had been diagnosed with placenta previa.

Placenta previa is a condition in which the placenta covers all or part of the cervix. But despite her diagnosis, Jenny has remained super optimistic. “It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” she told People magazine shortly she received the news in June. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

As far as Sid is concerned, according to Jenny, he understands he’s getting a baby brother “in concept,” but “he still thinks it’s a gift for him.” The expectant mom elaborated, “Like, maybe the baby’s going to be made of chocolate or something. I don’t think he realizes there’s a major downside yet,” Jenny joked. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Jenny’s pregnant nude selfies are amazing or too much?